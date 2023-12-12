Apple TV+ has landed a multi-year, first look deal with David and Jessica Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon banner, reports Variety.

As part of the deal, Yoruba Saxon will exclusively develop and produce both features and series for Apple TV+ on a first-look basis. Previous and upcoming film and television projects from the studio, which is headed by the Emmy-nominated actor, producer, and director alongside his wife, who also serves as an actress, writer and producer, include: “Nightingale,” “Captive,” “A United Kingdom,” “Come Away,” “Five Nights in Maine,” “The Water Man,” “Ferguson Rises,” “Solitary,” “The Return of The Rocketeer,” “Onyeka and The Academy of the Sun,” “The After,” “Biafra,” and Apple’s upcoming “Government Cheese.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related