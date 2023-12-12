The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) — of which Apple is a member — has announced that the CCC Digital Key Certification is now available for NFC implementation to its vehicle and device members.

The certification is pivotal to instilling trust among consumers and the industry because CCC Digital Key provides a global standard for interoperability, according to CCC President Alysia Johnson. This enables auto and device manufacturers to deliver secure, user-friendly experiences for digital key access, she adds.

The CCC Digital Key Certification reportedly delivers four key benefits.

Enhanced credibility: Certification instills trust among consumers, partners, and stakeholders.

Proven interoperability: Certification establishes global compatibility of products and services for a seamless experience when using CCC Digital Key, regardless of car or device.

Brand confidence: When customers and partners see the certification logo, they know they will get the CCC Digital Key experience that is trusted, interoperable and works as expected.

Market opportunity: Members receive increased visibility to consumers and partners and advantages for growth.

“The CCC Digital Key Certification is a critical piece we’ve needed for a universal standard to be possible,” says Glen Stone, the technical director of the Car Connectivity Consortium. “The certification not only bolsters a CCC Digital Key product as credible, but it also validates that the product will work seamlessly with other CCC Digital key solutions in the ecosystem.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related