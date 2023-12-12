According to International Data Corporation ’s (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, New Zealand’s smartphone market declined by 13.5% year-on-year (YoY) in the third quarter of 2023 (3Q23), marking its fourth consecutive quarter of YoY declines. However, shipments grew by 10.9% in 3Q23 compared to 2Q23, notes the research group.

IDC says 3Q23 was marked with new launches by the three major vendors in New Zealand: Apple, OPPO, and Samsung. All three had premium launches during the quarter, which were well-received by consumers, notes the research group. While the Samsung Galaxy Z5 Series and Apple iPhone 15 series competed for share in the high-end and ultra-premium price segments, the OPPO Reno 10 Series fit neatly into the mid- to high-end segment, adds IDC.

“The fourth quarter of 2023 will see intense competition between these players, as their premium flagship series go head-to-head over the sales period, as well as their entry level 4G and 5G devices with launches across all price bands in 2H23,” says Zachary Candy, lead analyst, Mobile Phones Research at IDC New Zealand.

Apple’s iPhones sales in the country dipped 10.3% YoY in the third quarter. The company now has 34% of New Zealand’s smartphone market. And though sales were down YoY, Apple’s market share actually increased from 32.8% in Q322. Samsung is the top smartphone brand in New Zealand with 43.2% market share in Q323.

