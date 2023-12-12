As the year comes to a close, Apple is recognizing the most popular apps and games of 2023, with year-end charts localized for users in more than 35 countries and regions.

The 2023 charts, now available on the App Store’s Today tab, include the top free and paid apps and games, as well as the top Apple Arcade games. In addition to year-end charts, users can also discover the 2023 App Store Award winners, the very best apps and games of the year selected by the App Store Editorial team “for their ability to provide users with meaningful experiences and inspire cultural change.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related