Apple supplier and US gorilla glass maker Corning is reportedly investing INR 1,000 Cr to build a manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu, which will likely mark its formal entry into India, according to Inc42.

The factory will be set up at Pillaipakkam, near Sriperumbudur, which will be expanded if the need arises and will employ around 300 people, the article adds. Corning will reportedly team up with its Indian partner Optiemus Infracom to set up this unit.

In 2021 Apple announced that it was awarding US$45 million from its Advanced Manufacturing Fund to Corning., a supplier of precision glass for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad.

Corning is an American manufacturer of glass, ceramics, and related materials, primarily for industrial and scientific applications. It’s been one of the main suppliers to Apple since working with Steve Jobs in 2007 to develop the iPhone. It was the first company to receive funds from the tech giant’s Advanced Manufacturing Fund, getting $200 million in 2017.

Apple suppliers TDK and Foxconn are also investing in manufacturing facilities in India.

