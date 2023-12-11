A few days after the team at Beeper announced a way for users to send blue-bubble iMessages directly from their Android devices without any weird relay servers, and about 24 hours after it became clear Apple had taken steps to shut it down — and promised to continue to do so.

Now, as noted by 9to5Mac, the tech giant’s move has attracted attention from at least one lawmaker, with U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren criticizing Apple’s move to shut down Beeper Mini.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she says, “Green bubble texts are less secure. So why would Apple block a new app allowing Android users to chat with iPhone users on iMessage? Big Tech executives are protecting profits by squashing competitors. Chatting between different platforms should be easy and secure.”

Right now Beeper Mini is back online. However, as 9to5Mac notes, Apple will almost certainly find a way to block it once more. And, let’s face it, whatever you think about Apple’s moves, politicians almost never get things right when it comes to regulating tech companies.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related