Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.2 with improves to its various apps, bug fixes, and more. Here’s a list of what’s new from Apple’s release notes:

PDFs

Enhanced AutoFill identifies fields in PDFs and other forms enabling you to populate them with information such as names and addresses from your contacts

Messages

Catch-up arrow lets you easily jump to your first unread message in a conversation by clicking the arrow visible in the top-right corner

Add sticker option in the context menu lets you add a sticker directly to a bubble

Contact Key Verification provides automatic alerts and Contact Verification Codes to help verify people facing extraordinary digital threats are messaging only with the people they intend

Weather

Precipitation amounts help you stay on top of rain and snow conditions for a given day over the next 10 days

New widgets let you choose from next-hour precipitation, daily forecast, sunrise and sunset times, and current conditions such as Air Quality, Feels Like, and wind speed

Wind map snapshot helps you quickly assess wind patterns and access the animated wind map overlay to prepare for forecasted wind conditions for the next 24 hours

Clock

Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer

Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options

Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers

This update also includes the following new features:

Favorite Songs Playlist in Apple Music lets you quickly get back to the songs you mark as favorites

Use Listening History in Apple Music can be disabled in a Focus so music you listen to does not appear in Recently Played or influence your recommendations

Shazam Music Recognition allows you to quickly identify songs playing online or around you, even when wearing AirPods

New keyboard layouts provide support for 7 additional SÃ¡mi languages

macOS Sonoma 14.2 also contains bug fixes and performance tweaks. It can be downloaded for free on all eligible Macs using the Software Update section of System Settings.

