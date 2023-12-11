Lily Gladstone of Apple Original Films’ “Killers of the Flower Moon” tied for Runner-up in the “Best Supporting Performance” at the 2023 Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) awards.

She tied with Ryan Gosling of “Barbie.” Winning the category was Rachel McAdams of “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” (Gladston was also named Best Actress by the National Board of Reviews.)

Robdrigo Prieto, cinematographer on both “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Barbie” was runner-up in the Best Cinematography category. Robbie Ryans took first place in the category for his work on “Poor Things.”

You can find the complete lists of winners here.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

“Killers of the Flower Moon” has been named the National Board of Reviews’ Best Picture, the New York Film Critics Circle’s Best Film, and one of the top 10 films of 2023 by the American Film Institute

Following its global theatrical run, the film will debut on Apple TV+ next year. It’s currently available on video-on-demand services to buy or rent.

Starring a cast led by Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro the film premiered earlier this year at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it was met with broad critical acclaim and an extended standing ovation.

Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, “Killers of the Flower Moon” is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. The film also stars Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

