Apple TV+ has racked up 14 nominations in the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. Following is a list of the noms:

“Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated for Best Motion Picture, Drama.

“Martin Scorsese” is nominated for Best Director for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Eric Roth and Martin Scorsese are nominated for Best Screenplay for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Lily Gladstone is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Robert DeNiro is nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“The Morning Show” is nominated for Best Television. Series, Drama.

“Ted Lasso” is nominated for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Gary Oldman of “Slow Horses” is nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama.

Jason Sudeikis of “Ted Lasso” and Jason Segel of “Shrinking” are nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

Billy Crudup of “The Morning Show” is nominated for Best Supporting Actor, Television.

Hannah Waddingham of “Ted Lasso” is nominated for “Best Supporting Actress, Television.”

“Lessons in Chemistry” is nominated for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Brie Larson of “Lessons in Chemistry” is nominated for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

You can find the complete list of nominations here. The winners will be announced on January 7.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related