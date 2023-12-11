Apple has been named the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ company of the year after ditching leather.

The tech giant has dropped leather from all its products, including iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, AirTag pouches and MagSafe wallets Here’s what the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) says about Apple: The company’s decision to say “adIOS” to leather—a cruelly obtained coproduct of the meat industry—will spare countless animals and help mitigate the climate catastrophe. The brand will instead offer leather-free accessories, allowing compassionate consumers to feel good about purchasing animal and eco-friendly products.

Apple may not need any more accolades—for multiple years, it has retained its crown as the most valuable company worldwide—but the brand’s decision to end its use of leather across all its product lines is a massive win for our fellow animals and for the planet. For this exemplary move, PETA is proud to name Apple our 2023 Company of the Year.

