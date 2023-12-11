With the just-released iOS 17.2, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can now record spatial videos — a new capability that helps users capture life’s moments — and relive those memories on Apple Vision Pro, starting early next year.

“iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max feature the most powerful camera systems we’ve ever developed, including the best video quality in any smartphone,” says Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “And now, we’re setting a new bar for what’s possible, enabling users to record special moments just as they happened. Spatial videos are magical, and we can’t wait for users to experience them on Apple Vision Pro early next year.”

Enable Spatial Video Capture on iPhone

Once spatial video capture is enabled in Settings, users can leverage the advanced camera systems on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max to capture their favorite moments in three dimensions. Spatial videos are captured in 1080p at 30 frames per second in standard dynamic range. With advanced computational videography techniques and HEVC compression, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max deliver stunning spatial memories in a compact file size., according to Joswiak.

Spatial videos are captured using the Main and Ultra Wide cameras on iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max while in landscape orientation.

He says that capturing spatial videos on iPhone is as easy as capturing regular videos on iPhone: With the Camera app open in Video mode, rotate iPhone to landscape orientation, tap the spatial video icon, and then tap record. iPhone starts recording video from both the advanced Main and Ultra Wide cameras, and scales the field of view from the Ultra Wide camera to match that of the Main camera, which is then saved into a single video file.

Viewing Spatial Videos

On iPhone and other devices, spatial videos appear as regular, 2D videos and can be watched or shared just like any other video using apps like Messages. Users can find all of the spatial videos they capture within a new Spatial album in the Photos app, and all of their spatial videos will sync across their devices with iCloud.

Spatial videos are designed as a special feature on the upcoming Apple Vision Pro. With iCloud, users will be able to access their entire library in the Photos app and view their videos at life-size scale with brilliant color and spectacular detail, according to Joswiak. On the Vision Pro spatial videos can be played back in a window or expanded into an immersive view that transports users back to each moment in time.

Spatial video capture on iPhone arrives ahead of the debut of Apple Vision Pro, so iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users can begin capturing moments with family and friends to enjoy on Apple Vision Pro from day one, says Joswiak.

