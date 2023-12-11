Journal, a new iPhone app available today from Apple, is designed to — in the tech giant’s words — “help users reflect and practice gratitude through journaling, which has been shown to improve wellbeing.”

With Journal, users can capture and write about everyday moments and special events in their lives, and include photos, videos, audio recordings, locations, and more to create memories. On-device machine learning provides private, personalized suggestions to inspire journal entries, and customizable notifications help users develop their writing habits, according to Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

With the new Journaling Suggestions API [application programming interface], third-party journaling apps can also suggest moments for users to write about. Journal and the Journaling Suggestions API are available with the release of iOS 17.2, which Apple released today.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related