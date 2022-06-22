Jeff Carlson has a new column at PopPhoto where he is covering computational photography. In the new episode of MacVoices Live!, he looks at some examples that go way beyond just making your photos look good.

He also covers some examples of how computational photography can help you do things that you might never be able to do on your own, and why we do’t see more computational power built into traditional cameras. (Part 2)

MacVoices is an Internet show that delivers in-depth discussions with the most influential people in the Mac industry as well as the individuals who are out there making it happen on the front lines of the global Apple community. Founded as an audio program in 2005, the show has evolved into audio and video versions to offer the best of both worlds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related