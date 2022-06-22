Last month, Counterpoint Research reported that China’s smartphone sales declined for 10 consecutive weeks since the sixth week of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021 and Apple’s iPhone sales started to decrease.

The research group says that the iPhone’s volume increased year-over-year until the 10th week, but then began to decline. And in a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says smartphone shipment data released by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology shows that the iPhone sales in China rebounded in May after a downturn in April. He adds that says Apple’s market share of the China smartphone market stands at 20%, up from 9% in April.

