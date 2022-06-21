Plugable has re-launched an upgraded version of one of its flagship docking stations, the UD-ULTC4K.

The company says this upgraded version is highlighted by new features and improved specs, while still having the compatibility to add up to three displays to a laptop. The new design now features 13 ports total with three DisplayPort ports and three HDMI ports, along with the option to extend your setup to three high-resolution displays up to 4K @ 60 Hz.

The improved UD-ULTC4K includes 100W Power Delivery, as well as a front-facing USB-C port supplying 20W charging and 100Gbps data transfer. Additional ports include: four USB 3.0 ports, SD 4.0 Card Reader, Gigabit Ethernet, and audio input and output, which makes this dock the perfect addition to any setup.

Compatible with Windows 10, 11, or macOS 11+, 12+ and later, this docking station will work with most laptops, including M1 Macs. While it is a USB-C docking station, it is also compatible with USB4, Thunderbolt 4 and Thunderbolt 3.

The upgraded UD-ULTC4K is available now at Amazon for US$279 with a $15 off coupon.

