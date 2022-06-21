Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem will lend their voices to “Spellbound,” an animated fantasy musical from Apple Studios and Skydance Animation, reports Variety.

The project reunites the pair, who just scored Oscar nominations for playing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Aaron Sorkin’s 2021 biographical drama “Being the Ricardos. John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis, André De Shields and Jordan Fisher have also joined the ensemble.

“West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler will provide the voice of Princess Ellian, the lead role in “Spellbound.” Here’s how her role is described: Ellian is the tenacious princess who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters and threatens to cover Lumbria in darkness forever.

