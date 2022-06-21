Jeff Carlson has a new column at PopPhoto where he is covering computational photography. What is there to know beyond the iPhone? Quite a bit, actually.

In the new episode of MacVoices Live!, Carlson explains why computational photography is a real thing for not just taking but also editing photos, as well as changing photo workflows. He shares some examples of each and explains why this enhances, not detracts from or replaces, your existing photography skills. (Part 1)

