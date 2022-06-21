The new HiRise3 from Twelve South can help you eliminate nightstand clutter among other things. It’s an elegant, hard plastic stand designed to wirelessly charge your iPhone, Watch, and AirPods simultaneously in a space smaller than an iPhone.
The US$99.99 pedestal’s vertical space saving design ends the clutter of multiple charging cables or a mousepad-sized flat charger. The HiRise 3 “floats” the iPhone upright with MagSafe so you can read notifications and do thinks like hitting the snooze button without picking up your smartphone.
What’s more, the pedestal elevates an iPhone device for FaceTime chats, hands-free calls, desktop charging, viewing apps and streaming music. The HiRise 3 works with just about any case, including Twelve South’s own BookBook. Or, of course, you can use it with no case at all.
As a bonus, the flat base on HiRise 3 can charge AirPods or any older phone without magnetic charging. And its heavy enough that it doesn’t slide around on your nightstand or desk.
The HiRise 3 doesn’t fast charge your devices. It has a front output (iPhone) of 10W max, a base output (AirPods) of 5W max, and a top output (Apple Watch) of 3W max.
That said, it’s not designed for fast charging, but for long charging periods with your devices on a desk or bedside nightstand
Review overview
The Pros
- Space-saving design
- Solid weight
- Reasonably priced
The Cons
- Doesn’t fast charge an iPhone
- Status light isn’t available for the Apple Watch
summary
9.2When it comes to functionality and aesthetics, the HiRise 3 is one of the best 3-in-1 docks for Apple devices.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today