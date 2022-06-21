Cisdem has updated its ContactsMate app for macOS to version 6.2.1. The app allows users to view, add, delete, edit, group, tag, share and export contacts.

The contacts can be imported from CSV or vCARD file, or from Google, iCLoud, Exchange and other social media accounts. Version 6.2.1 fixers some minor bugs. It further improves user experience by optimizing code structure, loading speed, scan logic etc.

ContactsMate requires macOS 10.11 or later. Prices start at US$39.99 for a lifetime license for one Mac. A demo is available for download.

