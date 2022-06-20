HitPaw has updated HitPaw Video Converter, its 3-in-1 video tool software that allows users to convert, download, and edit videos.

In the latest version, HitPaw Video adds YouTube playlist download, Apple Music download, and Tik Tok download without watermark. HitPaw Video Converter has also optimized the functions of its converter and editor features.

HitPaw Video Converter is compatible with macOS Monterey and Windows. Pricing is US419.95 per month, $39.95 per year, or $79.95 for a lifetime license.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related