Ericsson is taking its legal battle against Apple overseas. The company has filed patent infringement complaints in the UK with the with the High Court of Justice for England & Wales, reports FOSS Patents.

The article added that the UK filings apparently came on the heels of the recent failure of a mediation effort in the Eastern District of Texas. While parties are free to make additional filings during mediation talks, “they don’t want to be seen as making hostile moves at a time when everyone should be constructive,” according to FOSS Patents.

In the U.S. in January Sweden’s Ericsson s filed another set of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the latest round between the two companies over royalty payment for use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones.

This is the second time Ericsson sued Apple in the U.S.. And Apple has sued Ericsson in return. In 2021, both companies sued each other after negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents covering 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies.

In October 2021, Ericsson brought a FRAND (not infringement) complaint against Apple in the Eastern District of Texas, with a license agreement still in force until the end of the year. In return Apple brought two motions in the Eastern District of Texas: a motion to dismiss Ericsson’s complaint, and an unopposed motion to seal the former, as it contains “sensitive information relating to business operations, including information regarding license agreements.”

