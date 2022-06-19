Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweets that Apple’s AirTag has seen increasing sales since its release, so the tech giant might release a second version of the tracking device.

From his tweet: AirTag, which has not received much attention, has gradually grown in shipments since its release. Shipment estimations of AirTag reach about 20 mn & 35 mn units in 2021 & 2022, respectively. If AirTag shipments continue to grow, I believe Apple will develop the 2nd generation.

The AirTag is an accessory designed to help users keep track of and find items with Apple’s Find My app. Whether attached to a handbag, keys, backpack, or other items, AirTag taps into the Find My network and can help locate a lost item, all while, per Apple, keeping location data private and anonymous with end-to-end encryption. The AirTag can be purchased in one and four packs for US$29 and $99, respectively.

