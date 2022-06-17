As I’ve said before, the 24-inch iMac is one of my favorite Apple products. It’s productive and fun — and “fun”wasn’t a word associated with the all-in-one after the original iMac’s debut until the 24-inch model arrived.

As I wrote on May 14, I hope to see an upgraded 24-inch iMac this year with at least an M2 processor and, in a perfect world, Face ID.

But what about colors? Apple could add new hues to the next version of the all-in-one. Currently, the 24-inch iMac is available in blue (my favorite), green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and silver.

How about a gold model? Red? Starlight (offered for some iPad models)? Midnight?

What hue would you like to see come to a 24-inch iMac?

Like this: Like Loading...

Related