Twelve South has announced two new inserts for current BookArc owners to update their stand for optimum performance.

Inserts for the 16-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2021) and 14-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2021) are now available for purchase at TwelveSouth.com. Both new inserts are included in the box when you purchase a new BookArc from TwelveSouth.com.

