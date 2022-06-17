Readdle has brought its Calendars app from iPhone and iPad to the Mac. It’s available at the Mac App Store.

Now you can use Calendars across all your Apple devices. It provides an overview of your day, week, or month with color-code events and to-dos.

With Calendars, you can see all your events at once to balance your personal and work commitments, and day-to-day activities. No matter how many calendars and accounts you have, you can put them all together. You can connect multiple calendars from Google, iCloud, or Outlook as well as Google Tasks and Reminders. What’s more, you can use Shortcuts to quickly add regular items.

Calendars by Readdle gives you access to a free 7-day trial so that you can experience the app to the full. At the end of the free trial period, you can continue with the free plan or choose the Pro plan.

With the free plan, you get a basic calendar. It’s handy for a fairly even pace of work and life when you need to know what day of the week it is or see if you have accidentally forgotten your boss’s birthday.

With a Pro plan (US$19.99 a year), you have access to Calendars across devices on Mac, iPhone, iPad, and even your Apple Watch. The Pro plan includes unlimited use of Planner on Mac, tasks, multiple accounts, recurring events, natural language input, reminders, and more.

Those who already have a subscription for Calendars by Readdle on their iPhones get all the new features and access to the Mac version at no extra cost:

If you have previously subscribed to the PRO plan for the iOS Calendars app, you can now also get it free on your Mac too – just download the Mac up here.

You can use all the features, including the brand-new Planner.

Users of the free version of the iOS Calendars app can still enjoy the basic version of Calendars for Mac.

