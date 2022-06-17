CASETiFY has announced ag new collection with Japanese anime series, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon. Fans of the series are invited to sign up now at casetify.com/co-lab/sailor-moon for priority access to the collection ahead of launch day on Jun 30.

Inspired by the r anime series, the Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon x CASETiFY collection is filled with iconic characters, symbols, and elements that tie directly back to the series, reminding fans to phone a friend and celebrate their love for one another “to the moon and back.”

Cases in the collection feature elements from the show including each character’s signature catchphrase—such as Sailor Moon’s “In the name of the Moon, I’ll punish you!”—as well as special Sailor Moon and Tuxedo Mask Stickermania Cases offered on CASETiFY’s Impact Case series. Exclusive to this collaboration, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon x CASETiFY will introduce a new limited edition reflective Pink Mirror Case, available for early purchase on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app.

