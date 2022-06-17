On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Andrew Orr, Mark Fuccio, and Frank Petrie finish off a discussion of how podcasts have evolved, and answer a question about how they listen.

Next up, Apple’s deadline for the inclusion of in-app account deletion is discussed, including why this has deadline has been extended before, why it might be extended again, and whether it is a good idea at all. MacVoices is an Internet show that delivers in-depth discussions with the most influential people in the Mac industry as well as the individuals who are out there making it happen on the front lines of the global Apple community. Founded as an audio program in 2005, the show has evolved into audio and video versions to offer the best of both worlds.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related