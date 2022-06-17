Cooking Mama: Cuisine! is now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s U.S.$4.99/month or $49.99/year game streaming service that has over 200 games. Apple Arcade is also available as part of the Apple One bundle.

The game is available for the Mac, iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the Apple TV set-top box.

Here’s how Cooking Mama: Cuisine! is described: Choose ingredients and cooking tools, then find a dish!

In Cooking Mama: Cuisine!, find recipes by choosing ingredients and cooking tools.

Start cooking when you’ve found a combination that works!

Try to find different combinations to see what dishes you can make.

Experience cooking with easy to use controls!

Cooking Mama allows you to experience cooking via fun and easy mini games.

Cut, bake, and more. Use ingredients just like you would in real life.

Cook and enrich your recipe book!

Ingredient combinations and finished dishes will be recorded in your recipe book.

Search for ingredient combinations to enhance your recipe book.

The ingredients and cooking tools change every day!

Ingredients and cooking tools change every day.

The dishes you can make change daily, so you can make a different dish each day of the week.

Use your cooking points to get gifts!

Collect cooking points by completing dishes to get new designs for Mama’s outfit and accessories.

New ingredients and dishes will be added through updates.

Cooking Mama: Cuisine! is a single player game for ages 4and older. It has gamepad support.

