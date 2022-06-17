Reincubate, makers of Camo, have released Camo 1.7 with deep overlay functionality. The standout features are a drag and drop overlay editor, a gallery of editable templates, a preview tool and hotkeys for fast-switching between overlays.

Reincubate CEO Aidan Fitzpatrick says these new overlay features provide even more ways for professionals, streamers, educators and producers to boost their appearance on video calls, presentations, recordings and streams. He adds that the update allows users to:

Jump in with 17 pre-built templates, covering a range of different business cards, social channel tags and side-bar presentation overlays;

Edit templates or start from scratch, to include name, job title, pronouns and company or social channels with editable text, image and shape boxes;

Edit directly from Camo without the need for additional design software;

Drag and drop elements to tailor perfect overlays;

Switch between multiple overlays with keyboard shortcuts while on camera;

Use Camo’s Overlay Gallery to preview, select, organise and categorise overlays.

Import, export and share overlays across the Camo community.

The new overlay features are available today in Camo Studio 1.7 for macOS, in both free and paid versions. The app can be downloaded from camoapp.com or the App Store.

