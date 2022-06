Apple’s first dual-port USB-C wall power adapters, introduced at the recent Worldwide Developer Conference, are now available to order.

You can buy the 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter (pictured) for $59. The 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter is available for $59.The World Travel Adapter Kit costs $29.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today