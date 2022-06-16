Cronometer Software, which makes nutrition tracking software, has launched its Apple Watch app, bringing all its mobile app features to Apple Watch users.

This provides users with the ability to monitor and track their health to reach their nutrition and fitness goals. Cronometer CEO Aaron Davidson says that what users can expect straight away from this new integration is a snapshot of their energy intake, remaining energy, highlighted targets and nutrition scores (for Gold users).

The Cronometer app is available at the Apple App Store. The app is free, but you’ll need to sign up for a Cronometer account to take full advantage of its features.

