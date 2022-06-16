On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel starts out by commenting on Tim Cook being named to TIME’s list of the most influential people of 2022, and why this seemed to be a surprise to many. The panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Andrew Orr, Mark Fuccio, and Frank Petrie then turn their attention to speculating on what benefits any AR/VR headset might offer, then dig in to Conan O’Brien’s sale of his company to Sirius, and what it means in the world of podcasting. (Part 1)

