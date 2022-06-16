“Swagger,” the sports drama inspired by NBA star Kevin Durant’s experiences as a kid, is returning for a second season on Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

“I’m excited to share more of the beautifully complicated lives of these incredible characters,” said creator, showrunner, director and executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood. “In season two, they will search and discover what it means to be a champion on and off the court, and the basketball playing will continue to be groundbreaking. We are grateful to Apple TV+ for the platform.”

About ‘Swagger’

O’Shea Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Isaiah Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Shingle Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Quvenzhane Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Caleel Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; James Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Solomon Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Ozie Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Tessa Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Tristan Mack Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Jason Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

