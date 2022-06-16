Apple TV+ has announced the premiere dates for “Five Days at Memorial,” a new limited series from Academy Award winner John Ridley and Emmy Award winner Carlton Cuse, and “Bad Sisters,” the witty and emotional darkly comedic murder mystery from Emmy Award-nominee and BAFTA Award-winning star and creator Sharon Horgan.

About the series

The limited eight-episode series “Five Days at Memorial,” will debut globally on Friday, August 12 with the first three episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through September 16. Based on actual events and adapted from the book by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Sheri Fink, “Five Days at Memorial” chronicles the impact of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath on a local hospital. When the floodwaters rose, power failed and heat soared, exhausted caregivers at a New Orleans hospital were forced to make decisions that would follow them for years to come.

Also coming to Apple TV+ this August is “Bad Sisters,” the newest comedy from creator and star Sharon Horgan (“Catastrophe,” “Shining Vale”). A blend of both dark comedy and thriller set in the breathtaking coast of Ireland, “Bad Sisters” will debut globally on Friday, August 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through October 14. The new 10-episode series follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

In addition to Horgan, “Bad Sisters” stars Anne-Marie Duff (“Suffragette,” “The Salisbury Poisonings”), Eva Birthistle (“Brooklyn,” “The Last Kingdom”), Sarah Greene (“Frank of Ireland,” “Dublin Murders”) and Eve Hewson (“Behind her Eyes,” “The Luminaries”) as the Garvey sisters. The ensemble cast also includes Claes Bang (“Dracula,” “The Northman”), Brian Gleeson (“Frank of Ireland,” “Peaky Blinders”), Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to you, Leo Grande,” “Peaky Blinders”), Assaad Bouab (“Call My Agent,” The Pursuit of Love”) and newcomer Saise Quinn (“Monster”).

About Apple TV+

