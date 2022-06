As noted by MacRumors, Apple has released a new build of macOS Monterey 12.4 that’s designed for the upcoming M2 Macs: the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Those are the only Macs the update is compatible with. If you have another model of Mac, you won’t need to (and can’t) install the upgrade. To download the new build of macOS Monterey 12.4, once you get your hands on a M2 Mac, go to the Settings app and click Software Update.

