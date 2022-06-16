In a note to investors — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan lead analyst Samik Chatterjee writes that Apple’s nascent advertising business is in a good place to take advantage of the booming mobile advertising market via Apple Search Ads, though the opportunity is limited because of its privacy focus.

The said, due to Apple’s installed base of 1 billion iPhone users, the company is better positioned to take advantage of the “secular trend” than other companies, he adds.

Search Ads is an App Store ad program designed to simplify the advertising process to eliminate keywords and bids. The company’s intelligent automation creates the ad and matches it to interested users.

