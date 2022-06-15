As I’ve said repeatedly, I want an updated 24-inch iMac with an M2 processor. Perhaps one is coming sooner rather than later since there seems to be a shortage of the current model with 16GB of RAM.

Go to Apple’s website and try to order one and it will be between Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 before you can receive one. This varies slightly depending on the color and the amount of storage you want. (However, you can get almost any model with 8GB of memory immediately.)

This doesn’t seem to be a supply issue unless it relates to the iMac’s display. You can get a Mac mini with 16GB of memory as soon as June 23. And you can get a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro by July 29 —and they’re definitely on the “supply constrained” list.

The shortage of iMacs with 16GB of RAM is the same at Best Buy, Adorama, B&H, etc.

This makes me wonder if Apple is letting stock deplete on the M1 iMacs before rolling out a M2 update of the all-in-one.

