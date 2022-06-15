Philips Projection has launched the Philips Screeneo U4, an ultra-short-throw projector that provides an 80-inch True Full HD picture while positioned as close as 12 inches away.

It’s exclusively available for pre-order at Indiegogo for approximately US$626. When placing the projector 7.7in (19.5cm) from the wall, you get a 60″ (152cm) image while 12in (30.5cm) gets you a massive 80″ picture.

The Screeneo U4 has autofocus, auto-keystone, and 4-corner correction features. Its tuning reaches 108% Rec.709 HDTV standard color coverage.

The Screen U4 boasts True Full HD 1080p and HDR10 while leveraging XPR technology. Its LED light source purportedly lasts up to 30,000 hours.

The projector incorporates two HDMI 2.0, a USB-A and a Jack 3.5 so that you can connect all your devices. You can link your gaming consoles, Apple TV, laptops, or TV receivers to the HDMI ports. Thanks to the USB-A power port, you don’t even need an extra adapter for your streaming devices such as Amazon Fire Stick, or Roku: plug it into the HDMI and USB port, and you’re ready to go.

The Screen U4 provides a surround and bass boost, a 2×15 watts design, and 2.1 sound system. Thanks to the Dual Bluetooth audio function, you will also be able to listen to your audio on two different Bluetooth devices at once (speakers or earphones) or even turn your projector into a boombox.

