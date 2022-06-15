Sellcell, a site for selling phones online, has released a new report on “Resale Values of the iPhone 6S, IPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus.”

Apple previewed iOS 16 at the recent Worldwide Developers Conference. It has some nifty new features, but also heralds the demise of certain iPhone models; namely the iPhone SE first generation, the iPhone 6S and 7-series handsets.

These models won’t support iOS 16, which means they won’t benefit from the security patches and feature updates that newer models will continue to enjoy. SellCell has looked into value depreciation data for some of the iPhone 6S, and 7-series models—all of which won’t receive the iOS 16 update—in “good” condition, to ascertain how badly this news has affected the value of said handsets. Here are the key findings from the report:

iPhone 6S Plus (128 GB) drops from $94.00 to $83.00 since June 6th; a value depreciation of 11.7% in just a week.

iPhone 7 Plus (256 GB) has seen a drop of 10.1% of its value since iOS 16 news broke, falling from $138.00 to $124.00 and losing $14 off its resale value

The iPhone 7 (256 GB) has fared little better, losing 9.8% of its value; it fell from $82.00 to $74.00.

If you own an iPhone 6S (128 GB), then your phone value has depreciated by 7.9%, dropping from $38.00 to $35.00.

Later iPhone models remain seemingly unaffected, as they will receive the iOS 16 update.

