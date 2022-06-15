Apple TV+ has picked up “Before,” a limited series starring Billy Crystal, who also will serve as executive producer, reports Deadline.

Written by Sarah Thorp (“The Bounty Hunter”) and to be directed by Barry Levinson, Before stars Crystal as Eli, a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy. Emmy winner Crystal, who performed at the Tony Awards on Sunday, stars in “Mr. Saturday Night” on Broadway and reprised his voice role as Mike in Disney+’s animated series “Monsters at Work.”

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related