Apple reseller and service provider Simply Mac abruptly shut down its stores on June 9 with many customer devices still inside shuttered stores. However help may be on the way from Apple.

In a June 9 letter to employees, obtained by MacRumors from multiple sources, Simply Mac CEO Rein Voigt said the company is shutting down its operations and terminating all employees effective immediately in anticipation of filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the United States, which will result in complete liquidation of the company.

After speaking with Apple, the folks at The Mac Observer say they’ve learned that the company fully intends to support customers affected by the pending bankruptcy of Simply Mac. An Apple spokesperson said, “Apple is working to support customers who had repairs collected by Simply Mac.”

Customers should call 1-800-MY-APPLE and ask to be transferred to a Senior Advisor for assistance.

