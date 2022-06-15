Apple Camp — the free program for children and families — will return to Apple Store locations around the world, with sessions taking place each week from June 20 through August 31.

Now in its 20th year, Apple Camp returns in person with a new two-hour format for families, giving participants the chance to create their own digital comic book about protecting and celebrating the planet. Parents and guardians can register now at apple.co/apple-camp.

“We can’t wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, in a press announcement. “This special program has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we’re thrilled to be hosting these experiences again.”

This year, Apple Creative Pros will lead a new camp activity — Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure with Your Family. After dreaming up a story about protecting the planet, campers and their families will take an iPad outside to find inspiration in their surroundings. Participants will use iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to take photos and add drawings, speech bubbles, and stickers to design their very own stories.

Apple Camp is designed to engage kids ages 8 to 12 alongside their parents or guardians. The sessions will take place in stores and outdoors, and give participants the opportunity to learn from Apple’s experts and each other. Curious campers can participate in this family adventure with devices provided at the sessions.

In addition to in-store programming, there is a new downloadable Camp Field Guide. This experience includes 20 at-home activities for iPad, which are designed to educate and inspire creativity in all kids and families around the world.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related