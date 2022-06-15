Apple is celebrating International Day of Yoga with a new Activity Challenge that will let Apple Watch users earn a new yoga badge and a set of animated yoga stickers.

Recognizing its universal appeal, on Dec. 11, 2014, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga. The day aims to raise awareness worldwide of the many benefits of practicing yoga.

If you have one of the Apple smartwatches, you’ll need to complete a yoga workout that lasts for 20 minutes or more on June 21. Apple Watch users will be notified about this new International Day of Yoga Activity Challenge prior to when it kicks off.

