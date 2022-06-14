Apple TV+ has rounded out the cast of its original comedy series Mrs. American Pie with recurring stars Jordan Bridges (“Old Man,” “Rizzoli & Isles”), Kaia Gerber (“American Horror Story”), Jason Canela (“The Rookie,” “Always Be My Maybe”) Mindy Cohn (“Facts of Life,” “A Nice Girl Like You”), Julia Duffy (“Newhart,” “Looking”) and Claudia Ferri (“Bad Blood,” “The Killing”), reports Deadline.

About ‘Mrs. American Pie’

Here’s how the series is described: Set in the early ‘70s, “Mrs. American Pie” follows Maxine Simmons (Kristin Wiig) as she attempts to secure her place within the high society of Palm Beach. As she navigates the line between the haves and the have-nots, the series focuses on questions of who gets a seat at the table and what people will sacrifice to get there.

From Deadline: Bridges portrays Perry Donahue, an entrepreneur and old schoolmate of Douglas’ (played by Josh Lucas). Gerber portrays Mitzi, a local manicurist. Duffy portrays Mary Jones Davidsoul, an old-money member of the Palm Beach high society.Canela portrays Eddie, a tennis pro at the Palm Beach high society club.Cohn portrays Ann, an editor for the society column. Ferri portrays Raquel, a Cuban ex-pat and member of the Palm Beach high society club.

