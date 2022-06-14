The rumor mill is churning with reports of a 14-inch iPad Pro coming in 2023. The latest says the super-sized tablet WON’T have ProMotion.

ProMotion is Apple’s name for the adaptive, high refresh rate, 120Hz display first available on the iPad Pro. While a standard refresh rate will update a display 60 times a second (60Hz), the ProMotion’s adaptive 120Hz screen works at twice this speed. This results in smoother scrolling, improved responsiveness and better gaming performance.

Last week Majin Bu, a Twitter leaker, and display analyst Ross Young both tweeted that Apple would release an even bigger iPad Pro next year.

From Bu’s tweet: According to my resource, Apple is developing a new 14.1-inch iPad M2 with 512GB and 16GB of base memory. The new M2 line is expected to include a new 11-inch model with no major changes, a new 12.9 model with reduced bezels and this new 14.1 iPad.

Most likely it will be presented together with the airports in the October / November event .… As usual don’t take this news too seriously, however considering the new developments from Apple I think they are true ….I think the more expensive models could go over $3,000.

From Ross’ tweet: Confirmed the 14.1″ iPad Pro is being developed with our supply chain sources. It will have MiniLEDs and ProMotion. Not sure of the timing, but early 2023 may be more likely.

Today Ross tweets to this “Super Followers” that the 14-inch iPad Pro won’t have a mini-LED display or ProMotion. In fact, without those features, he doesn’t think it will even be branded an iPad Pro.

The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) is skeptical of a bigger iPad. And if it does arrive, I think it will be dubbed an iPad Pro. Doesn’t seem to make much sense to have a “regular” iPad that’s bigger than an iPad Pro.

