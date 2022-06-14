In his new update to “Take Control of Your Digital Storage from Take Control Books,” author Jeff Carlson adds to our understanding of how our mass storage devices interact and perform with macOS Big Sur, and how that differs from previous versions of the system software.

On the latest episode of MacVoices Live!, he joins host Chuck Joiner to discuss how this differs from previous versions of the system software. From Thunderbolt 4 and USB4 to managing APFS volumes and questions over the snapshots, a great deal has changed. Carlson discusses what changes users need to make.

