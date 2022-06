Apple’s new M2-equipped 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available to order on Friday, June 17, at 5 a.m. (Pacific).

It will be available to customers to order on apple.com, the Apple Store app, and through Apple Authorized Resellers, and will start arriving to customers worldwide on Friday, June 24. The 13-inch MacBook Pro starts at US$1,299 and $1,199 for education.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today