Apple has announced a new series of Professional Learning Virtual Conferences.They’re free, hands-on experiences conducted on an iPad.

Apple Professional Learning Virtual Conferences are designed to help participants “explore helpful resources, practice new skills, and reflect on ways Apple technology can support great learning and teaching.” Hosted by Apple Professional Learning Specialists, these hands-on sessions are offered twice daily – Tuesday through Thursday – and run for approximately 60 minutes. Visit http://apple.co/apl to learn more and register.

