Season three of Apple TV+’s “For All Mankind” debuted Friday, June 10, and is already in the top 10 streamed shows of June 6-12 as reported by JustWatch.

The third season of “For All Mankind” sees the alternate-reality series jump ahead nearly ten years, moving into the early ’90s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier: Mars.

The season three debut is number 10 on the list of JustWatch’s most streamed shows. Ahead of it on the list is: “Yellowstone” “Ms. Marvel,” “The Boys,” “Better Call Saul,” “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” “This is Going to Hurt,” “Irma Vep,” “Stranger Things,” and “Under the Banner of Heaven.”

About Apple TV+

