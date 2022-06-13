Last week there were rumors that Apple was planning a 12-inch MacBook or just plain ‘ol MacBook for 2023. At the time I said I was dubious and Display Supply Chain consultant Ross Young is skeptical, as well.

On June 10, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple is working on a 12-inch Mac laptop that could arrive in early 2023. On June 9 Twitter user “Majin Bu” said the same thing, but said the laptop would be a MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

In tweet shared with his Super Followers — as noted by MacRumors — Young said, “Apple’s strategy for notebooks is currently 13” and larger. Companies in the MacBook Pro display supply chain we talked to are not aware of it [a 12-inch laptop].”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related